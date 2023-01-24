|
News

'Türkiye taking decisive steps to improve ties with Latin America, Caribbean'

Enhancing relations, bilateral trade with Venezuela a priority for Türkiye, says Trade Minister Mehmet Mus

14:22 . 24/01/2023 Salı
AA
Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus

Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus

Türkiye is taking decisive steps to improve relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries, according to Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus.

Part of these efforts are the steps being taken to boost ties with Venezuela, Mus said at an event in Venezuela’s capital Caracas on Monday.


There have been several bilateral visits by Turkish and Venezuelan officials, and cooperation has been enhanced in fields ranging from tourism to agriculture and health, he added.


Mus said trade volume between Türkiye and Venezuela reached $1.1 billion last year, marking a significant rise from $152 million in 2019.


Türkiye aims to raise it to $3 billion in the short-term and $5 billion in the medium-term, he added.


In 2021, Türkiye ranked second in the world for Venezuelan exports, he said.


“We achieved this despite the difficulties caused by unilateral sanctions, the (COVID-19) pandemic, and other global problems,” said Mus.


He reaffirmed Ankara’s stance against the “unfair” sanctions imposed on Venezuela.


“We reject this, and we believe these sanctions have a very negative impact on the friendly and brotherly people of Venezuela,” the minister said.


“This also harms third countries, as well as free trade. As we have done so far, we will continue to stand with Venezuela.”


Türkiye hopes the contacts between the US and Venezuela that started last year will help normalize relations and lead to the lifting of sanctions, he added.




* Writing by Gokhan Ergocun from Istanbulloc

#Caribbean
#Mehmet Mus
#Türkiye
10 saat önce
default-profile-img
'Türkiye taking decisive steps to improve ties with Latin America, Caribbean'
Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 212th time
Lebanon plans to question judges, security officials into Beirut port
Russia's Gazprom signs cooperation roadmap with Uzbekistan
Russia pledges to 'react harshly' to Latvia's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
Bulgaria to hold snap elections as parties fail to form government
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.