Türkiye tells French Senate to 'look' at its own history after 'baseless' claims

Türkiye on Wednesday lashed out at French Senate's recent claims "lacking legal and historical basis."

"Türkiye does not need to take history lessons from anyone," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement.





Bilgic's statement came following French Senate recently adopting a decision on Assyrians and Chaldeans by making accusations dating back to the Ottoman period.





Calling it a "shortsighted" move, the Foreign Ministry official stressed that it lacks "any legal and historical basis" and "has no other result or anything to be taken seriously, other than reinforcing the disrepute of the French Senate."



