Türkiye, Thailand set to discuss bilateral cooperation during visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai this week will discuss stronger bilateral cooperation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.





During a three-day visit to Türkiye starting on Wednesday, Cavusoglu and Pramudwinai will co-chair the 4th meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic and Technical Cooperation between Türkiye and Thailand, the ministry said in a statement.





"During the meeting, the ministers will discuss bilateral cooperation, exchange views on current regional and international developments, and sign the Second Joint Plan of Action between Türkiye and Thailand for the period 2023-2028," it added.



