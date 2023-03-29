|
News

Türkiye to provide 'all kinds' of support to Palestine: Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas hold Ramadan phone call

09:27 . 29/03/2023 Wednesday
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas (L)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas (L)

Türkiye will continue providing "all kinds" of support to Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday told his Palestinian counterpart over the phone.


In a phone call with Mahmoud Abbas, Erdogan also thanked him for solidarity the Palestinians displayed following the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.


The leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.


Türkiye supports a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions that would ensure two states living side by side within secure and recognized borders.

#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#Türkiye
#Palestine
#Mahmoud Abbas
7 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Germany urges nationals to leave Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions