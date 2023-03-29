Türkiye to provide 'all kinds' of support to Palestine: Erdogan

Türkiye will continue providing "all kinds" of support to Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday told his Palestinian counterpart over the phone.





In a phone call with Mahmoud Abbas, Erdogan also thanked him for solidarity the Palestinians displayed following the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.





The leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



