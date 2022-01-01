Türkiye urges Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend grain shipment deal: DefMin

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar
Stressing to Russia the significance of resuming the grain corridor initiative reached this July, which to date has sent over 9.2 million tons of grains to countries in need, the Turkish defense chief on Monday urged Russia to rethink its decision to suspend the deal.
Continuing the grain initiative, which makes a great contribution to alleviating the global food crisis and shows that all problems can be solved through cooperation and dialogue, carries great importance, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoygu over the phone.
“Russia’s decision to suspend the grain shipment initiative, which is a purely humanitarian activity that should be separated from conflict conditions, should be reconsidered,” Akar told Shoygu, according to a National Defense Ministry statement.
Just as it has done so far, said Akar, Türkiye will continue to do its part to ensure peace in the region and to promote the availability of humanitarian aid under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Akar's remarks came after Russia on Saturday announced its suspension from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal.
Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.
Earlier, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue its efforts to find a solution to the global food crisis, as it has done so far, despite Russia's withdrawal from the deal.
"Although Russia is hesitant in this regard as the same facilities are not provided for itself, we will continue our efforts to serve humanity," he said.
Since Aug. 1, more than 9.2 million tons of grain have been carried by 408 ships under the deal, including wheat, corn, and barley, according to Turkish National Defense Ministry sources.
