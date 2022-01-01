news
News
Türkiye, US holding high-level defense group meeting
Delegation from US arrives in Türkiye for meeting at National Defense Ministry
AA  Monday 16:58, 07 November 2022
File photo

Türkiye's defense chief on Monday announced the arrival of a delegation from the US Department of Defense.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at a videoconference that the Türkiye-US High Level Defense Group was holding a meeting at the ministry.

He did not share further details on the meeting, held between Turkish and American defense officials.

During the videoconference held at the Turkish Air Force Command's headquarters, Akar also discussed and assessed the latest defense and security matters.

Underlining that Türkiye had become an international actor under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Akar pointed to Ankara's contributions to both regional and global peace.

He cited the Turkish president's diplomatic efforts for the restoration of the Black Sea grain corridor, adding that at least 431 ships in total had left the ports and that the grain exported now exceeds 10 million tons.

"Now, we have intensified our efforts on the extension of the grain deal, which will expire on Nov. 19, within the framework determined by our president," added Akar.

