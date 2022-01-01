Türkiye welcomes inclusion in global artificial intelligence group

File photo
Türkiye on Wednesday welcomed its membership to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), approved a day earlier along with Argentina, Senegal, and Serbia.
“As a founding member of the OECD, a NATO ally, and a G-20 member with a rapidly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem, Türkiye actively contributes to international cooperation in this field,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Türkiye will actively engage in GPAI’s activities and promote the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence, it said.
GPAI is “a multi-stakeholder initiative aiming to bridge the gap between theory and practice in the field of artificial intelligence by supporting the latest research and practice on artificial intelligence priorities,” the statement said.
It brings together “experts from science, industry, civil society, governments, international organizations and academia,” it added.
Launched in June 2020, GPAI aims to “provide a mechanism for sharing multidisciplinary research and identifying key issues among AI practitioners, with the objective of facilitating international collaboration, reducing duplication, acting as a global reference point for specific AI issues, and ultimately promoting trust in and the adoption of trustworthy AI,” according to the organization’s website.
