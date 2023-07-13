|
News

Türkiye will maintain constructive stance as long as security concerns met: Erdogan

President responds to tweet by Biden about agreement on admission of Sweden into NATO

09:39 - 13/07/2023 Perşembe
AA
File Photo
File Photo

Türkiye’s president responded Wednesday on Twitter to a tweet by US President Joe Biden, who thanked him for his “courage” in dropping his opposition to Sweden's entry into NATO.

Emphasizing in his post that Türkiye will continue to support the expansion of NATO and the strengthening of the alliance with sincerity, a sense of responsibility and a principled stance, Erdogan said: "I believe that the creation of strong solutions by our Alliance against all security challenges, especially the fight against terrorism, and the strengthening of ties between allies will play a major role in establishing regional and global peace."

"We will maintain our constructive stance as long as Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns and regional and global initiatives shaped on a win-win basis are taken into account. Thank you, Mr. President, for your personal support, well wishes, and compliments to the Alliance," he added.

Biden shared a video collage of his meeting with President Erdogan on his Twitter account, saying: "Yesterday, Türkiye reached a historic agreement on the admission of Sweden into NATO. President Erdogan, thank you for your courage, leadership, and diplomacy. This summit reaffirms our commitment to the NATO defense, and I hope we can continue to make it even stronger."

The 31 leaders of the military alliance met to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence, among other issues.

Türkiye has been a member NATO for over 70 years and boasts its second-largest army.

#NATO
#President Joe Biden
#President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#Sweden
#Türkiye
6 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Another Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank, toll rises to 373 since Oct. 7