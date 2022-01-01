Türkiye will never recognize annexation of Crimea: Parliament speaker

''Türkiye did not and will not recognize the annexation of Crimea. It will continue to support Ukraine and the Crimean Tatars on both bilateral and multilateral platforms,'' said Mustafa Sentop in the Croatian capital Zagreb, referring to a Turkic group that has suffered oppression since Russia’s illegal 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Many observers call the annexation a prelude to Russia’s current war on Ukraine.