Türkiye wrapping up its largest international winter military exercise

Türkiye has almost wrapped up a large-scale, two-week international winter military exercise in the eastern Kars province.





Starting on Jan. 18, Winter Exercise-2023 had 16 participants from friendly and allied countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Germany, and the UK. The exercise officially ends Friday.





On Thursday, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, along with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze, attended the distinguished observer day of the exercise.





A total of 2,113 personnel took part in the exercise, and over 650 vehicles and 860 weapons were used.





The aim of the exercise was to ensure cooperation and coordination in the execution of combined and joint operations, test the combat capabilities of the units, including firing in deep snow and severe cold, and improve the synchronization of firing and maneuvering by simulating the battlefield in all its dimensions.





Other purposes included improving the level of training in settlements, shelter, subsistence, supply and maintenance activities in the field and boosting survival capability in winter conditions, and ensuring the operation of command and control systems in winter conditions.





The exercise aimed to develop individual and collective training, provide commanders with the opportunity to lead and manage their units in winter conditions, and improve joint training of the troops with the forces.





The Winter Exercises in Kars are held every two years.





An Azerbaijani tank troop commander told Anadolu that taking part in the exercises with his Turkish brothers had filled him with "pride."





"The weather was cold here but it’s not important for us. Our love and bond with Türkiye warms it," said Lt. Nicat Isgenderli.



