Türkiye’s 7th ‘goodwill’ train with relief goods reaches Afghanistan

The seventh “goodwill” train carrying relief goods from Türkiye reached Afghanistan on Wednesday, officials said.





The train is carrying humanitarian aid for the Afghan people, the Turkish Embassy in Kabul said.





It is carrying around 500 tons of humanitarian aid which will be distributed in seven provinces, the embassy said in a short statement on Twitter.





Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s weather authorities said the death toll due to freezing cold has climbed to 157.





The South Asian nation is braving the coldest winter in recent years.





The temperature dropped to minus 10 in the capital Kabul, and to 30 degrees below zero in some regions, according to officials.





Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Natural Disaster Management, told Anadolu that most of the casualties due to freezing cold were reported in the provinces of Ghor, Badakhshan, Paktika, and Paktiya.





He added more than 75,000 cattle have also perished.







