Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul opens midweek looking up
BIST 100 index gains 22.13 points from Tuesday's close
10:54 . 18/01/2023 Wednesday
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,337.16 points on Wednesday, up 0.42%, or 22.13 points, from Tuesday's close.


On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 2.06% to close at 5,315.03 points.


The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7836 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.2623, and a British pound traded for 23.0836 Turkish liras.


Brent crude oil was selling for around $86.72 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,903.80.

