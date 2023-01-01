Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul opens midweek looking up

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 5,337.16 points on Wednesday, up 0.42%, or 22.13 points, from Tuesday's close.





On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 2.06% to close at 5,315.03 points.





The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.7836 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.2623, and a British pound traded for 23.0836 Turkish liras.



