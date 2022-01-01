File photo
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 3,966.64 points on Monday, rising 0.81%, or 32.01 points, from the previous close.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.87% to end Friday at a record 3,934.63 points, with a daily trading volume of 71 billion Turkish liras ($3.83 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 18.5997 as of 9.50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), versus 18.5930 at the previous close.
The euro/lira rate climbed to 18.2967 from 18.2000, while a British pound traded for 21.0978 Turkish liras, up from 20.8070.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $90.41 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was at $1,658.50 at 0654 GMT.
Türkiye's Borsa Istanbul starts week on high note
