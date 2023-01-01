|
Türkiye's daily wind power generation hits all-time high on Tuesday
Around 22.9% of total electricity generated from wind energy sources
Türkiye's wind electricity generation hit an all-time high on Tuesday, generating 22.9% of total power, according to data from Türkiye's Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Wednesday.


The country produced 208,094 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity from wind farms on Tuesday, according to data provided by TEIAS.


The previous record was made on Dec.12, when the country produced 207,906 MWh of electricity from wind.


Imported coal and natural gas plants followed as the biggest sources of power generation at 26% and 15%, respectively.


Daily electricity production totaled 909,446 megawatt-hours on Tuesday, while daily electricity consumption amounted to 931,235 megawatt-hours.


Hourly power consumption peaked at 44,559 megawatt-hours at 12:00 p.m. local time (0900 GMT). The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 30,878 megawatt-hours at 5:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).


On Tuesday, Türkiye's electricity exports amounted to 5,817 megawatt-hours and imports totaled 27,330 megawatt-hours.

