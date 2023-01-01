|
Türkiye's external assets rise to $302.4B in November 2022
Gap between assets abroad, liabilities widens from end-2021 to minus $265B in November, official data shows
Türkiye's external assets hit $302.4 billion in November 2022, a rise of 4.9% from end-2021, according to official data released on Wednesday.


Liabilities against non-residents increased by 4.3% to $567.3 billion during the same period, the Turkish Central Bank data showed.


The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, reached minus $265 billion at the end of November versus minus $255.8 billion at the end of last year.


Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP – which can be either positive or negative – is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector, and its citizens.

