Türkiye's external assets rise to $302.4B in November 2022

Türkiye's external assets hit $302.4 billion in November 2022, a rise of 4.9% from end-2021, according to official data released on Wednesday.





Liabilities against non-residents increased by 4.3% to $567.3 billion during the same period, the Turkish Central Bank data showed.





The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, reached minus $265 billion at the end of November versus minus $255.8 billion at the end of last year.



