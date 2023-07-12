|
News

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan visits Ukrainian Center in Vilnius

Erdogan urges 'every country to lend a hand in support of women and children disproportionately affected by war'

16:29 - 12/07/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File Photo
File Photo

Türkiye's first lady visited the Ukrainian Center in Vilnius on Wednesday, along with leaders' spouses from other allied nations during the ongoing NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital.

"We met Ukrainian women, young people, and children affected by the war," Emine Erdogan said on Twitter.

Erdogan said she was pleased to see that war-affected orphan children from Ukraine were being offered socio-psychological support similar to that provided by Türkiye.

"Our greatest wish is for every country to lend a hand in support of women and children disproportionately affected by war," she added.

"I believe that joining hands as a global community will be the strongest shield against new conflicts."

#Emine Erdogan
#NATO
#Vilnius Summit
6 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Bangladesh votes in election without opposition