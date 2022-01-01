Türkiye's first lady stresses importance of media in addressing environmental issues

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan
Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan on Thursday stressed the importance of media in addressing environmental problems.
“Media has a unique role and importance in the solution of environmental problems,” Erdogan said at Türkiye's first Environment Forum in Istanbul.
“It is a vital issue that directly affects 7.5 billion people and all living things. As the whole world, we can only overcome this impasse with global solidarity,” she said.
“According to a study, people only get news on global warming once a month,” she said, adding: “It's really sad that this is covered so little in the media as our future depends on understanding this issue.”
She said that Türkiye is a global actor in environmental issues and its actions including Zero-Waste project that launched in 2017, have won very important international awards.
“I am pleased to say that we received requests from many countries to share our Zero Waste experience.”
Also, she expressed satisfaction at Anadolu Agency's approach to environmental issues.
“I appreciate that they have increased their efforts by establishing an Environmental Editorial Unit in the near future.”
After her speech, Erdogan gave presents to Arturo Larena, climate director of EFE Agency, and Eric Solheim, ex-executive director of UNEP and former Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister.
Chairman of the Board and Director General of Anadolu Agency Serdar Karagoz also presented to Erdogan a camera made entirely from recycled parts.
The one-day forum aims to tackle issues such as the need to create a new media language on environmental and climate issues, international news agencies raising global awareness, the duties of traditional and new media outlets, and the pursuit of environmental awareness in new news areas.
