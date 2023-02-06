Türkiye’s national flag carrier cancels 170 flights due to expected adverse weather

Türkiye’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) canceled as many as 170 flights scheduled for Monday due to the expected adverse snowy weather conditions in Istanbul.





The cancellations come in accordance with the restriction decision taken by the Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM), Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.





A total of 152 flights to or from Istanbul Airport, and 18 flights to or from Sabiha Gokcen Airport were canceled, he added.



