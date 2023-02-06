|
News

Türkiye’s national flag carrier cancels 170 flights due to expected adverse weather

Schools in Istanbul and Ankara will also remain closed

09:54 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Türkiye’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) canceled as many as 170 flights scheduled for Monday due to the expected adverse snowy weather conditions in Istanbul.


The cancellations come in accordance with the restriction decision taken by the Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM), Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.


A total of 152 flights to or from Istanbul Airport, and 18 flights to or from Sabiha Gokcen Airport were canceled, he added.


Schools in Istanbul and capital Ankara will also remain closed on Monday due to the extreme weather conditions.

#Türkiye
#Turkish Airlines
#flights
12 saat önce
default-profile-img
Türkiye’s national flag carrier cancels 170 flights due to expected adverse weather
Arabs in Israel prepare relief aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Kremlin not in favor of disclosing details of March 2022 talks between Russian president, Israel's ex-premier
No special dialogue with US on Ukraine, says Russia
Pakistan’s premier speaks to Erdogan, offers condolences, assistance
Pressure on Serbia over Kosovo issue is rising, says PM
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.