|
News

Türkiye's parliament approves Finland's bid to join NATO

276 lawmakers vote in favor, paving the way for Helsinki’s accession

16:08 - 31/03/2023 Friday
AA
A general view of the Turkish Grand National Assembly as the parliament approved Finland's bid to join NATO, in Ankara, Turkiye on March 30, 2023.

A general view of the Turkish Grand National Assembly as the parliament approved Finland's bid to join NATO, in Ankara, Turkiye on March 30, 2023.

With the Turkish parliament approving Finland’s accession to NATO, all 30 members have now ratified the Nordic country's membership.


Finland received Ankara's official blessing for its request to join the military alliance, with 276 votes in favor.


Abandoning decades of military non-alignment after the launch of Russia’s war on Ukraine last year in February, Finland, along with Sweden, formally applied to join NATO last May.


NATO invited the two countries to join the alliance in June and the next month members signed the accession protocol, marking the start of the ratification process.


Full unanimity is required to admit new members into the military grouping.


In order to approve their request, Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, asked Stockholm and Helsinki to take concrete action against terrorist groups such as the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization.


In June, the two Scandinavian countries signed a memorandum with Türkiye to address the latter's security concerns, and senior diplomats and officials from the three countries held various meetings to discuss the deal's implementation.


During the process, Ankara signaled it may consider approving Finland’s application before that of Sweden, and the green light was given on Thursday.


Türkiye says that despite legislation, Sweden still has to take the necessary steps against terrorism.

#Türkiye
#Finland
#NATO
#Ankara
8 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Who falls under the category of 'civilians' according to the West?