Türkiye's population just shy of 85.3M in 2022

Population increased by nearly 600,000 from year ago, according to official count

12:44 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Türkiye’s population grew to 85.28 million in 2022, up by 599,280 from the previous year, according to official data released on Monday.

The male population was 42.7 million or 50.1% of the total, while women made up 49.9% or 42.6 million in 2022, TurkStat data showed.


The annual population growth rate slowed to 7.1 per thousand in 2022, down from 12.7 per thousand in 2021.


Istanbul was the largest city by population with 15.9 million people, an increase of 67,051 people.


It was followed by the capital Ankara with 5.8 million, the Aegean province of Izmir with 4.5 million, industrial province of Bursa at 3.2 million, and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 2.7 million.


The elderly population and median age hiked due to a decline in fertility and mortality rates compared to 2007, TurkStat noted.


“The median age of the population in Türkiye increased to 33.5 in 2022 from 33.1 in 2021,” it said.


Total age dependency ratio, which indicates the total number of children and elderly people per person in working age, slipped to 46.8% in 2022.​​​​​​​

