Türkiye's road motor vehicle registrations up in October

File photo
Türkiye’s road motor vehicle registrations grew 19.5% on an annual basis in October, the country’s statistics authority reported on Wednesday.
A total of 102,403 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.
On a monthly basis, the figure was marginally down 0.1% from September.
As of the end of October, there were nearly 26.2 million motor vehicles registered in Türkiye.
Automobiles accounted for most new registrations – 42.8% – last month, followed by motorcycles at 30.7% and small trucks with 16%, TurkStat data showed.
In terms of brands, Fiat led the pack with 16.8%, followed by Renault at 10.9%, Volkswagen 8.1%, Hyundai 7.1%, and Dacia 6.8%.
In the January-October period, the number of registered vehicles in Türkiye grew 1.1% year-on-year to surpass 1 million.
