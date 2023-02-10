|
Türkiye's through-wall radar DAR saving lives in quake-hit area

DAR radar system has detected location of more than 20 people trapped under rubble

15:28 . 10/02/2023 Cuma
A radar system developed by the Turkish state-run defense company STM is saving lives in the earthquake-ravaged areas of Türkiye.


The through-the-wall DAR radar system can locate people through the mounds of debris.


STM lead technician Yusuf Hayirli told Anadolu the DAR radar system designed for the defense industry was used out of its field for the first time in an earthquake zone.


"We assist the teams in locating people based on breathing and hand-arm movements," Hayirli said.


The teams pulled out more than 20 earthquake victims alive from collapsed buildings thanks to the coordinates provided by the DAR radar system.


"We witnessed a 7-month-old baby pulled to safety after being trapped under the rubble. This happiness is indescribable," Hayirli added.


Over 18,300 people were killed and 74,000 injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

#DAR
#radar system
#Türkiye
#earthquake
