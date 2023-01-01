|
News

Türkiye’s TIKA inaugurates renovated clinic for grassroots community in Bangladesh

Support is sign of deep ongoing friendship between 2 Muslim nations, says Turkish envoy

10:15 . 23/01/2023 Monday
AA
File photo

File photo

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) inaugurated a renovated charity clinic Sunday in Bangladesh’s port city of Chattogram which will provide health services to the grassroots community.


The Turkish ambassador, Mustafa Osman Turan, presided over the event for the clinic, which has been named after Nazmiye Demirel, the wife of former Turkish President Suleyman Demirel. TIKA is providing financial support for the health facility.


Chattogram's Chawkbazar area is home to a large number of workers in the readymade garment industry and disadvantaged peoples.


According to official sources, an average of more than 100 people will receive health services from the clinic daily.


Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Honorary Consulate General of Türkiye Salahuddin Kasem Khan and TIKA’s Coordinator in Bangladesh, Sevki Mert Baris, were also present at the inaugural ceremony.


Referring to the charity clinic as a symbol of the strong friendship between Türkiye and Bangladesh, Turan said Türkiye carries out many such activities in Bangladesh which will be extended in the coming days.


He said relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh in terms of trade and investment are also significantly booming.


He added that people-to-people contact is rapidly increasing between Ankara and Dhaka in the health, agriculture and cultural sectors.


Underscoring Türkiye’s cooperation and continued support in cultural, health and social areas in Bangladesh, Chowdhury said that Bangladesh always remembers and never forgets these contributions.


"The friendship and fraternal ties between the two nations will be strengthened in the future," he added.


Meanwhile, Baris promised that the Turkish agency’s contributions in Bangladesh would be continued.


"The Turkish government and Turkish people are always very cordial to Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi people. We will continue working on many projects in Bangladesh," he added.


The inaugural ceremony was also attended by many local people of Chattogram and they expressed their gratitude to the Turkish government for its tremendous longstanding support.

#Türkiye
#TIKA
#Bangladesh
#Mustafa Osman Turan
10 hours ago
default-profile-img
Türkiye’s TIKA inaugurates renovated clinic for grassroots community in Bangladesh
Algerian army chief visits France for first time in 17 years
Finance minister raises alarm over Japan's 'unprecedented' fiscal health
European gov'ts marginalize Muslims with new discourse derived from notion of 'political Islam'
Japan sends 237 more generators to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia appoints 34 women to leadership positions in two holy mosques
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.