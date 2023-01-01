Türkiye’s TIKA inaugurates renovated clinic for grassroots community in Bangladesh

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) inaugurated a renovated charity clinic Sunday in Bangladesh’s port city of Chattogram which will provide health services to the grassroots community.





The Turkish ambassador, Mustafa Osman Turan, presided over the event for the clinic, which has been named after Nazmiye Demirel, the wife of former Turkish President Suleyman Demirel. TIKA is providing financial support for the health facility.





Chattogram's Chawkbazar area is home to a large number of workers in the readymade garment industry and disadvantaged peoples.





According to official sources, an average of more than 100 people will receive health services from the clinic daily.





Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Honorary Consulate General of Türkiye Salahuddin Kasem Khan and TIKA’s Coordinator in Bangladesh, Sevki Mert Baris, were also present at the inaugural ceremony.





Referring to the charity clinic as a symbol of the strong friendship between Türkiye and Bangladesh, Turan said Türkiye carries out many such activities in Bangladesh which will be extended in the coming days.





He said relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh in terms of trade and investment are also significantly booming.





He added that people-to-people contact is rapidly increasing between Ankara and Dhaka in the health, agriculture and cultural sectors.





Underscoring Türkiye’s cooperation and continued support in cultural, health and social areas in Bangladesh, Chowdhury said that Bangladesh always remembers and never forgets these contributions.





"The friendship and fraternal ties between the two nations will be strengthened in the future," he added.





Meanwhile, Baris promised that the Turkish agency’s contributions in Bangladesh would be continued.





"The Turkish government and Turkish people are always very cordial to Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi people. We will continue working on many projects in Bangladesh," he added.



