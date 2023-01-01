Türkiye's zero-waste project to enter pages of history with golden letters: Enivronment Minister

Türkiye's zero-waste project will enter the pages of history with golden letters, the country's Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on Tuesday.

"Zero Waste continues to protect future generations against the climate crisis, taking the responsibility of humanity on its shoulders. And invites all humanity to this walk.





"I believe; zero-waste in intergovernmental climate diplomacy, as a movement that guarantees the future of all states and nations, will enter the pages of history with golden letters, together with this unity we show today," Kurum said at an event titled 'Zero Waste for the World Our Common Home' at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.





In 2017, under the auspices of Erdogan, Türkiye launched the zero-waste project with the aim of highlighting the importance of Zero Waste in fighting the climate crisis.





The project has received international praise, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York in September.





The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on a zero waste initiative presented by Türkiye declaring March 30 International Day of Zero Waste.





Kurum said the zero-waste project has helped to recycle more than 30 million tons of waste and saved the country's 347 million trees from destruction.





"Today, the zero-waste movement has become a national to global environmental mobilization and a diplomatic attraction that every country wants to contribute," he added.



