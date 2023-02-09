|
News

Two children, two teenage girls rescued from rubble after quakes hit southern Türkiye

At least 12,873 people killed, 62,937 others injured by twin earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday

14:28 . 9/02/2023 Perşembe
File photo

Two children and two teenage girls were rescued from the debris on Thursday after devastating quakes hit southern Türkiye.

Two-year-old Mert Tatar was rescued 79 hours after an earthquake hit the southern Hatay province.


Tatar was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.


Meanwhile, 3-year-old girl Eya Haddap was pulled from the debris Thursday 70 hours after the earthquake hit Hatay’s central Antakya district.


She was transferred to a nearby hospital.


The teams had rescued three other members of the same family during the search and rescue operations carried out on Wednesday.


Also, two sisters, who were under the rubble in the Golbasi district of Adiyaman province, were rescued from the debris after 70 hours.


Ceren, 14, and Elif, 16, were transferred to the nearest hospital in the city.


At least 12,873 people were killed and 62,937 others were injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Thursday.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in between 10 hours.

