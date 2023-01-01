Two more families join sit-in protest in Türkiye against terror group PKK

Two more families on Thursday joined an ongoing sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Türkiye.





The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019 in the Diyarbakir province, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists.





The sit-in outside the offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) – a party currently facing a closure case, and which the government accuses of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK – has been growing every day.





Demonstrations have also spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.





Semsihan Dogru traveled from Sirnak to join the sit-in for her daughter Mihriban, who was kidnapped eight years ago when she was 15.





Also, Mehmet Tulgay joined the protest from Diyarbakir to reunite with his brother Ali, who was taken to the mountains by the terror group at the age of 15.





Tulgay told reporters that they had not heard from his brother since he was kidnapped.





"No one can deter or scare us. Let those whose children are in the mountains come here and call out to their children."





He called on his brother to surrender to the Turkish security forces.



