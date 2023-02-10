|
Two planes with rescuers, relief supplies from Saudi Arabia reach quake-hit Türkiye

Planes landed in southern Adana province with rescue teams, relief materials for Türkiye, Syria

10:37 . 10/02/2023 Cuma
File photo

Two planes carrying rescue teams and relief supplies from Saudi Arabia arrived in Türkiye's southern province of Adana on Thursday.


The first plane arrived at dawn with a “specialized ambulance and rescue teams … and volunteer teams to participate in helping those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.


The second plane landed with “98 tons of relief materials, including food baskets, tents, shelter bags, blankets, and rugs, in addition to medical supplies,” the report said.


The relief supplies and personnel have been sent after Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday ordered authorities to organize aid efforts for Türkiye and Syria.


More than 16,500 people have been killed and over 66,100 injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to latest official figures.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces.

