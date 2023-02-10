|
Two sisters pulled alive from rubble in southern Türkiye

Victims rescued nearly 100 hours after powerful earthquakes hit Kahramanmaras province

10/02/2023
Rescue teams pulled alive two sisters from the rubble Friday, more than four days after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.

Ayfer, 15, was rescued in Kahramanmaras province after being trapped for 99 hours.


Her 13-year-old sister Fatma was also saved two hours later, and both were given medical attention.


Over 18,340 people have so far been killed in the disaster that occurred on Monday, according to the country's disaster agency AFAD.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, have affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces.


