UK announces new air defense package for Ukraine

UK PM Rishi Sunak
The UK on Saturday announced a £50 million (nearly $60 million) air defense package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones.
"We are today providing new air defense, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said during a surprise visit to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his first trip to the embattled country since taking office last month.
"While Ukraine’s armed forces succeed in pushing back Russian forces on the ground, civilians are being brutally bombarded from the air," he said in the capital Kyiv.
"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way," he added on Twitter.
The package includes 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones, including dozens of radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability.
Earlier this month, Britain’s defense secretary announced that more than 1,000 new anti-air missiles would be given to Ukraine.
The UK is also sending expert army medics and engineers to the region to help boost the capabilities of Ukrainian’s armed forces.
Zelenskky said on Telegram that during the visit they would discuss "the most important issues" for both countries "and for global security."
He added that the UK and Ukraine are "stronger together" and will be able to achieve the "desired result."
