UK to send rescue team, equipment to quake-hit Türkiye

'We stand ready to provide further support as needed,' says Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

16:44 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

The UK on Monday announced immediate support for Türkiye, including a team of 76 search and rescue specialists, equipment, and rescue dogs, after strong earthquakes jolted the country's southern region.

"We stand ready to provide further support as needed," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter.


At least 1,014 people were killed and 7,003 others injured in 10 provinces after the earthquakes struck on Monday, the Turkish disaster agency's head Yunus Sezer said earlier.


Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, shook the province of Kahramanmaras and heavily affected several other provinces including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.


It was followed by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), also centered in Kahramanmaras.


British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had earlier hailed the "first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake."


"The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can," he tweeted.


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the disaster was the "biggest" to befall the country in the last century after a 1939 earthquake in its eastern province of Erzincan.

