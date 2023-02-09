Ukraine can rely on France, European partners to win war: Macron

Ukraine can rely on France and its European partners to win the war against Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

Macron made the remarks during a joint press conference while hosting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.





"Russia neither can nor must prevail," he added.





The French president expressed his country's "firm support" for Ukraine "as long as Russia attacks it," noting that "what is at play in Ukraine involves Europe's future."





He also stressed the importance of justice to establish peace.





"We will be here so that the suffering caused to the Ukrainian people is judged," he added, evoking a peace plan proposed by Ukraine last fall.



