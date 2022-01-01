Ukraine highlights Erdogan’s role in prisoner swap deal with Russia
Ukraine on Thursday highlighted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s role in securing a prisoner swap deal with Russia.
A news conference about the deal that led to the release of 215 Ukrainian war prisoners from Russian captivity on Wednesday was held at the Ukrainian presidency.
It was attended by senior Ukrainian officials, including Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and ambassadors from the US, UK and Sweden.
Yermak singled out Erdogan’s role and thanked all parties who took part to realize the deal.
“It was important to maintain constant communication with Erdogan in the course,” he said.
Yermak said the latest phase of the deal took place in the Turkish national capital of Ankara.
“Erdogan’s personal initiative and efforts and Türkiye’s role as interlocutor are worth appreciation,” he added.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres thanked Türkiye earlier for its role in the exchange of war prisoners.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also thanked Erdogan "for his leading role in liberating our people."
