Ukraine imposes power curbs in several regions, including Kyiv
Restrictions necessary to reduce load on power grid damaged in Russian attacks, says state energy company
Sunday 14:49, 06 November 2022
Power restrictions are being imposed in several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, state energy company Ukrenergo said on Sunday.

Ukrenergo’s dispatch center will limit power supply “for consumers in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions,” read a statement.

“Hourly shutdown schedules have been put into effect,” it added.

Ukrenergo said the restrictions were necessary to reduce the load on the country’s power grid following repeated damage in Russian missile and drone strikes.

“Repair and restoration work continues around the clock,” the utility said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this week that at least 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been seriously damaged since the war began in February.

Moscow has recently ramped up its assault on Ukraine and its energy infrastructure in apparent retaliation for what it claims were Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet and the key Crimean bridge.

