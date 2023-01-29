|
News

Ukraine needs long-range missiles: Volodymr Zelenskyy

Russian forces launched missile attacks against Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region early Saturday, Zelenskyy said in a message

16:45 . 29/01/2023 Sunday
AA
President Volodymr Zelenskyy

President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukraine needs long-range missiles to fight more effectively against the Russian army in the war in his country.

Russian forces launched missile attacks against Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region early Saturday, Zelenskyy said in a message on Telegram.

Three civilians were killed and 14 injured in the attack, he noted.

Underlining that residential places were targeted in the attack, Zelenskyy said Russian forces carried out the attack with S-300 missiles.

He noted that Ukraine needs more weapons to prevent similar offensives and to limit the Russian army's capacity for new attacks.




#Volodymr Zelenskyy
#Ukraine
#Missiles
