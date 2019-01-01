Ukraine PM targets economic growth of 5% next year
Ukraine's government will target economic growth of 5% next year and at least 7% in each of the following years, the newly appointed Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said at a televised government meeting on Monday.

The economy grew by 3.3% last year and Honcharuk's predecessor, who was voted out of office in an election in July, had forecast growth of around 3% this year.

"The main priority for the government is economic growth. Economic growth is the answer to most of the problems that the state has," Honcharuk said.

