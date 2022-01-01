Ukrainian people awarded EU's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought

File photo
The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the people of Ukraine its annual prize for freedom of thought amid the ongoing war with Russia.
“This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground. For those who have been forced to flee. For those who have lost relatives and friends. For all those who stand up and fight for what they believe in. I know that the brave people of Ukraine will not give up and neither will we,” said Roberta Metsola, the European Parliament head.
EU Commission chief Ursula von Der Leyen congratulated the people of Ukraine and said: “Their spirit and determination to fight for the values we hold dear is an inspiration to us all.”
Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel said the Sakharov Prize for the Freedom of Thought awarded to the Ukrainian people is “another recognition of their courage and their fight for freedom, democracy amp; the inalienable values of the EU.”
“At (the EU Council) we’ll focus on continuing our assistance; we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said on Twitter.
The ceremony will be held on Dec. 14 in Strasbourg, France.
Last year, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny received the prize.
The Sakharov Prize, named after Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually to human rights defenders since 1988.
