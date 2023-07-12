Ukrainian president discusses security guarantees, military aid with leaders of Canada, Germany, UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday discussed security issues and military aid to Kyiv during meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO – we have an understanding of Canada, there will be an understanding of the world, we are preparing an important security victory for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram following a meeting with Trudeau, on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.

He thanked Canada for strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces with its transfer of armored vehicles, further saying there are “powerful agreements.”

Zelenskyy later said on Telegram that he held talks with Scholz, during which they discussed security guarantees for Ukraine amid Kyiv’s membership process to NATO.

“There is an agreement on additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them from Germany. This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror!” Zelenskyy said, adding that he is grateful to Germany for its readiness to provide long-term support for Ukraine.

“Long-term support programs are the best signal to everyone in the world that our Europe will remain a space of security and peace,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also held a meeting with Sunak, during which he said they discussed defense, politics, and common security.

“I thanked for the weapons, in particular long-range weapons. Strong support for Ukraine on the way to NATO. And we are preparing security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO. A very good meeting!” he said.