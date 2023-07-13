Ukrainian soldiers continue demining operation in Donetsk region

Ukrainian soldiers continue demining the country's eastern Donetsk region amid fierce attacks by Russian forces.

"Sometimes we act together with the infantry units. Sometimes they detect the mines, mark the area and inform us about it. We are going to the region determined in line with the order and we are fulfilling our duty," Vitaliy, the head of the demining group of the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade, told Anadolu in an interview.

Vitaliy, who did not want to give his last name due to security concerns, said that they worked in two groups. The first group clears mines, while the second provides a security cover, he said.

"The mining process is time-sensitive. The enemy can place various types of mines on the road and field in an hour. This is enough time to create various traps. We saw this in the direction of Kharkiv. The enemy had enough mines, but not much time. If they had enough time, they would have planted more mines," Vitaliy said.

He said demining is dangerous work, as soldiers can be injured or lose their lives if they step on a mine by mistake or if they get caught in crossfire.

"We are all human and we can make mistakes. Therefore, our soldiers who destroy mines can be harmed in this process. Sometimes they can be under artillery fire while performing their duties. They can step on a mine while trying to escape to a safe place to protect themselves. Some may lose their limbs," he said.



