|
Ad
Ad
News

UN chief urges humanity to take steps for 'a water-secure future'

'As humanity’s most precious global common good, water unites us all,' says Antonio Guterres

09:29 . 25/03/2023 Cumartesi
AA
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on humanity Friday to take steps for "a water-secure future."


In closing remarks at the United Nations Water Conference, Guterres said the three-day event demonstrated a "central truth" and "as humanity’s most precious global common good, water unites us all.".


The UN chief pointed out that water has a wide range of influence, from global challenges to peace and from human rights to gender equality.


"Let’s take the next steps in our journey to a water-secure future for all," said Guterres, highlighting the importance of a "Water Action Agenda," which was created on the margin of the conference.


"All of humanity’s hopes for the future depend, in some way, on charting a new science-based course to bring the Water Action Agenda to life," he added.


UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said $300 billion was pledged to buoy the transformative "Water Action Agenda."


“The outcome of this conference is not a legally binding document, but it still turns the page of history,” he said.



#UN
#Antonio Guterres
#water
24 gün önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.