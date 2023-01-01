|
News
UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion
Israel imposed sanctions on Palestine over its bid to seek ICJ opinion on nature of Israeli occupation
14:30 . 17/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
File photo

File photo

UN member states have rejected punitive measures imposed by Israel against the Palestinian Authority over its bid to seek an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the decades-long Israeli occupation.


On Jan. 6, Israel announced a package of sanctions against the Ramallah-based authority, including the deduction of millions of dollars from its tax earnings, halting construction activities in the West Bank, and revoking VIP cards of some government officials.


"As Member States of the United Nations, we reconfirm our unwavering support for the International Court of Justice and international law as the cornerstone of our international order, as well as our commitment to multilateralism," the members said in a joint statement.


They expressed their "deep concern regarding the Israeli government's decision to impose punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the request by the General Assembly of an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice."


“Regardless of each country's position on the resolution, we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, and more broadly in response to a General Assembly resolution, and call for their immediate reversal,” they added.


On Dec. 31, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution seeking the ICJ opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.


Signatories of the statement include Algeria, in its capacity as Chair of Arab summit and member of Arab Troika, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Pakistan as chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

#Israel
#Palestine
#UN
38 minutes ago
default-profile-img
UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion
$250B trade target with China 'absolutely realistic,' says Russia
Sweden's NATO bid, conscription decision signal possible participation in a new cold war: Expert
France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN
‘Make efforts for peace,’ China takes jibe at Japan, India over air drill
‘Nepal’s plane turned into smoke, flames minutes before landing’
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.