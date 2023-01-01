UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion

UN member states have rejected punitive measures imposed by Israel against the Palestinian Authority over its bid to seek an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the decades-long Israeli occupation.





On Jan. 6, Israel announced a package of sanctions against the Ramallah-based authority, including the deduction of millions of dollars from its tax earnings, halting construction activities in the West Bank, and revoking VIP cards of some government officials.





"As Member States of the United Nations, we reconfirm our unwavering support for the International Court of Justice and international law as the cornerstone of our international order, as well as our commitment to multilateralism," the members said in a joint statement.





They expressed their "deep concern regarding the Israeli government's decision to impose punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the request by the General Assembly of an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice."





“Regardless of each country's position on the resolution, we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, and more broadly in response to a General Assembly resolution, and call for their immediate reversal,” they added.





On Dec. 31, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution seeking the ICJ opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.



