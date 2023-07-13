|
News

UN Security Council to hold urgent meeting on North Korea's ballistic missile launch

ICBM test is country's fourth this year in breach of Security Council resolutions, says UN

10:00 - 13/07/2023 الخميس
AA
File Photo
File Photo

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting Thursday following North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to a statement.

"The Security Council will hold an urgent meeting tomorrow afternoon after DPRK launched an intercontinental ballistic missile today. It is DPRK’s fourth ICBM test this year in breach of UN Security Council resolutions. The missile landed 270km west of northern Japan," said the UK mission at the UN on Twitter, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

North Korea on Wednesday fired a long-range ballistic missile into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to the South Korean military.

The missile came down in what South Korea calls the East Sea and Tokyo calls the Sea of Japan.

Both South Korea and Japan denounced the latest ballistic missile launch, with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warning that Pyongyang will be made to pay a price for carrying out an illicit ballistic missile launch.

#ballistic missile
#North Korea
#UN Security Council
قبل٪ s
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Galatasaray's Akturkoglu wins Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote