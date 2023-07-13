UN Security Council to hold urgent meeting on North Korea's ballistic missile launch

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting Thursday following North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to a statement.

"The Security Council will hold an urgent meeting tomorrow afternoon after DPRK launched an intercontinental ballistic missile today. It is DPRK’s fourth ICBM test this year in breach of UN Security Council resolutions. The missile landed 270km west of northern Japan," said the UK mission at the UN on Twitter, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

North Korea on Wednesday fired a long-range ballistic missile into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to the South Korean military.

The missile came down in what South Korea calls the East Sea and Tokyo calls the Sea of Japan.