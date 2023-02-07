|
News

Under President Erdogan's leadership, 'Türkiye will overcome earthquake disaster,' says China's Xi

Chinese president conveys condolences to President Erdogan over deadly earthquake that killed over 1,650

09:41 . 7/02/2023 Tuesday
AA
China's President Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed condolences to Türkiye after powerful earthquakes rocked the country that he said would overcome the disaster under the leadership of its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Xi said he believed that under the leadership of the Turkish president, the "government and people of Türkiye will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes."


His comments came in a condolence message to Erdogan after 1,760 people lost their lives and 12,068 were injured by two strong earthquakes early on Monday in southern Türkiye that reduced over 5,000 buildings to rubble.


The Chinese president said he was "saddened" to hear that the earthquakes "caused heavy casualties and property losses."


Public broadcaster CGTN quoted the Chinese president as saying that he extended "condolences over the deceased and expressed sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured," on behalf of the Chinese government and people.


Xi sent a similar message to the leader of the Syrian regime, Bashar al-Assad, over the deadly earthquakes that shook parts of the conflict-hit nation where at least 968 people were killed and hundreds injured, according to figures compiled from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.


Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.


Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district struck the region.


Neary 9,700 search and rescue personnel have been assigned to the region, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).


Türkiye declared seven-day national mourning in view of the heavy damages of life and property caused by the earthquakes and issued a level-4 alarm, which includes a call for international aid.

#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
#Türkiye
#Earthquake
#China
#Xi Jinping
16 hours ago
default-profile-img
Under President Erdogan's leadership, 'Türkiye will overcome earthquake disaster,' says China's Xi
Woman pulled alive from rubble 25 hours after deadly Türkiye quake
Moment rescue teams almost got knocked to the ground during second quake in Türkiye
Aerial footage shows aftermath of deadly quake in Türkiye's Hatay
Passenger bus shakes during earthquake in S. Türkiye
Teams rescue two little girls from rubble in Türkiye after deadly quake
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.