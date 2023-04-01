|
UNICEF chief signs declaration of goodwill on 'Zero Waste Project' in New York

Signing takes place in meeting Turkish first lady

10:28 - 1/04/2023 Saturday
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on Friday signed the declaration of goodwill on the "Zero Waste Project" in a meeting with Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan.


The meeting took place at Turkevi Center in New York City.


Erdogan thanked Russell for her support for the project by signing the declaration and said on Twitter: "We will continue our efforts so that every child can have hope for a cleaner and more livable world.


The first lady also hailed a deal to establish the UNICEF Istanbul Global Office.


"I believe that this development, which is extremely important for our country, will increase global cooperation with UNICEF," she wrote.



