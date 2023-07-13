Uniting against US racialized policing: South Asian diaspora demands justice and change

The South Asian diaspora in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has rallied together to address the pressing issue of police shootings and systemic racism. Sparked by the tragic killing of Arif Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi-origin student, during a mental health crisis, this movement has ignited conversations about policing, racism, mental health, and anti-Blackness within the community. In an opinion piece featured in Scroll.in, Upasana Goswami, a researcher specializing in South Asian politics, presents an argument regarding the distinct hurdles faced by South Asians. These challenges include stereotypes, cultural barriers, and the stigmatization associated with security threats and Blackness, which contribute to their vulnerability to policing in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The movement also aims to address anti-Blackness within the community and foster solidarity with Black, Latinx, and indigenous communities combating systemic racism. Organizers stress the need for self-reflection and consciousness-raising within the South Asian diaspora, challenging the notion that being a "good immigrant" shields them from racist police violence.

Demands for structural changes include the disarmament and demilitarization of the police, allocating funds to alternative emergency response systems, and reallocating budgets to prioritize community safety and support. Efforts are underway to de-link mental health emergency responses from incarceration, recognizing the necessity for a more compassionate and effective approach. Furthermore, ongoing discussions explore the imperial and military connections of civilian policing in the United States, highlighting the need for comprehensive reform.





While some progress has been made, such as the implementation of body cameras for police officers and the establishment of alternative response systems, organizers emphasize the integration of these initiatives into the public-health system and the need for adequate funding. The movement signifies a growing consensus within the South Asian diaspora against racist policing and a commitment to allyship in the broader struggle against systemic racism in America. It highlights the urgent need for police accountability, systemic change, and concerted efforts to prevent further tragedies stemming from racialized policing practices.



