|
News

US’ Blinken meets Palestinian president in Ramallah

Antony Blinken’s visit to Ramallah last leg in his current regional tour

16:52 . 31/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (R)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (R)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.


The visit is the last leg in Blinken’s regional tour that also included Israel and Egypt.


The top US diplomat is accompanied by a host of American officials during the visit, including George Noll, head of the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, Hady Amr, Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.


Ahead of Blinken's arrival, the Palestinian news agency Wafa published images of Abbas while meeting with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and Jordanian intelligence director, Ahmad Hatuqai.


The broadcaster, however, did not provide any details about the content of Abbas’ meeting with the intelligence officials.


On Monday, Blinken called on Israel and the Palestinian side “to take steps to calm tensions rather than inflame them.”


Blinken’s visit comes amid rising violence in the Palestinian territories following an Israeli military operation in Jenin city that left at least 10 Palestinians dead on Thursday. In the wake of the operation, two shootings in Jerusalem claimed the lives of seven Israelis.

#US
#Antony Blinken
#Palestine
#Mahmoud Abbas
#Ramallah
8 hours ago
default-profile-img
US’ Blinken meets Palestinian president in Ramallah
Lithuanian president says West should stop drawing ‘red lines,’ urges more military support for Ukraine
Air raid alerts heard across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv
Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro applied for US visa, say reports
Ukraine wary of new Russian offensive, preparing 'powerful rebuff'
Türkiye launches water efficiency campaign to tackle water shortage crisis
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.