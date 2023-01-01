|
News
US’ Blinken stresses ‘continued coordination’ after meeting with Türkiye’s Cavusoglu
‘I look forward to continued coordination on NATO’s response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Syria, other challenges,’ says US secretary of state
11:05 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he looks forward to "continued coordination" with Türkiye on various issues, following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington.

Noting that they discussed many important issues as part of the US-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism, Blinken said on Twitter: “I look forward to continued coordination on @NATO’s response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Syria, and other challenges.”


He also posted photos taken during the meeting.


On Wednesday, Blinken and Cavusoglu met as part of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism.


The mechanism was launched last April following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome.

#Antony Blinken
#US
#Türkiye
#Recep Tayyip Erdogan
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
US’ Blinken stresses ‘continued coordination’ after meeting with Türkiye’s Cavusoglu
Pakistan urges Iran not to let ‘terrorists use its soil for attacks'
India says needs 'conducive atmosphere' for talks with Pakistan
Azerbaijan remembers victims of 1990 Black January massacre
Israeli premier, US national security adviser discuss Palestinian, Iranian files
Over 5,000 irregular migrants deported from Türkiye this year
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.