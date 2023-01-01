US’ Blinken stresses ‘continued coordination’ after meeting with Türkiye’s Cavusoglu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he looks forward to "continued coordination" with Türkiye on various issues, following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington.

Noting that they discussed many important issues as part of the US-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism, Blinken said on Twitter: “I look forward to continued coordination on @NATO’s response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, Syria, and other challenges.”





He also posted photos taken during the meeting.





On Wednesday, Blinken and Cavusoglu met as part of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism.



