US calls Türkiye earthquakes 'one of the strongest’ in century

The US on Thursday called the earthquakes hitting Türkiye and Syria “one of the strongest in a century" and said Washington will be in a position "before too long" to provide additional humanitarian assistance.





“Our sincerest condolences continue to go out to all of those impacted victims, survivors, rescuers, responders, families, neighbors and friends,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.





“The United States is working very hard to support the people in Turkey and Syria in their hour of need,” he said.





Price said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Thursday to “express our continued support” and to discuss “ongoing efforts” to assist Türkiye and Syria.





Following a second telephone call between Turkish and the US top diplomats since Monday’s deadly earthquakes, Price said: “I think we'll be in a position before too long to speak to additional humanitarian assistance for Turkey to speak to additional steps that we're taking on both sides of the border.”



