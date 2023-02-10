|
News

US calls Türkiye earthquakes 'one of the strongest’ in century

US Secretary of State calls Turkish counterpart to discuss 'ongoing efforts' to assist Türkiye, Syria

09:46 . 10/02/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

The US on Thursday called the earthquakes hitting Türkiye and Syria “one of the strongest in a century" and said Washington will be in a position "before too long" to provide additional humanitarian assistance.


“Our sincerest condolences continue to go out to all of those impacted victims, survivors, rescuers, responders, families, neighbors and friends,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.


“The United States is working very hard to support the people in Turkey and Syria in their hour of need,” he said.


Price said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Thursday to “express our continued support” and to discuss “ongoing efforts” to assist Türkiye and Syria.


Following a second telephone call between Turkish and the US top diplomats since Monday’s deadly earthquakes, Price said: “I think we'll be in a position before too long to speak to additional humanitarian assistance for Turkey to speak to additional steps that we're taking on both sides of the border.”


Asked about assistance to the people of Syria who are also affected by the quakes, Price said: "We are calling on the Assad regime to immediately allow all humanitarian aid in through all border crossings”.

#US
#Ned Price
#Türkiye
#earthquake
33 dakika önce
default-profile-img
US calls Türkiye earthquakes 'one of the strongest’ in century
Azerbaijani man with decrepit car influences millions with volunteer work for Türkiye quake victims
Türkiye slams Mexican resolution on 1915 Armenian events
Countries pour assistance, aid to Türkiye following twin earthquakes that shakes region
US says it continues to stand by Türkiye after earthquake
Rescue teams still find survivors days after deadly earthquakes in Türkiye
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.