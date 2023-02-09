|
US carrier in Mediterranean ready to assist Türkiye with earthquake response

‘We're trying to do everything we can to lean forward,’ Pentagon spokesman tells reporters

9/02/2023
The US military transported two civilian urban search and rescue teams and moved a US carrier in the Mediterranean Sea toward Türkiye, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The development came after southern Turkish provinces were hit by strong earthquakes Monday.


Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said the George HW Bush carrier in the Mediterranean is also moving toward Türkiye to be in position if Türkiye requests additional assistance.


“So we're trying to do everything we can to lean forward, responsive to their request, and help them as they try to save lives,” he told reporters at a news conference.


He said US assets based at the Incirlik air base in Türkiye began transporting first responders to areas affected by the quake.


Adding that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) search and rescue teams sent to Türkiye with a C-17 plane, he said: “Those teams arrived on February 8, and will soon again aiding the relief efforts there.”


Noting the US European command is deploying a team to assist USAID’s team, he said that they will arrive Feb. 9.


“EUCOM (US European Command) is actively working to pre position additional assets to support the relief efforts and respond to any new requests from the Turkish government,” he said. ​​​​​​​“We offer our sincere condolences, and we'll stand with our allies that work to save lives and recover from this terrific disaster.”







