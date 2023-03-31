US House speaker backs Israel's Netanyahu in ongoing row with Biden

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy threw his weight on Thursday behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid an international row with President Joe Biden.





Both sides have sought to downplay their differences amid a judicial overhaul sought by Netanyahu in Israel, which Biden has said threatens Israel's democratic credentials, but McCarthy's statement of support highlights the growing partisan divide over US support for Israel.





"Prime Minister Netanyahu is an Israeli patriot, statesman, and most importantly, a great friend of the United States of America. Free societies have vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception," McCarthy said in a statement.





"I support Prime Minister Netanyahu, and America’s support for Israel’s strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering. Now is an important time for Americans to stand together in support of our long, mutually respectful, and important friendship with Israel," he added.





Biden on Tuesday expressed concern over Netanyahu's plans, saying Israel "cannot continue down this road. I've sort of made that clear.”





"We’re not interfering. They know my position," he told reporters. "They know America’s position. They know the American Jewish position."





The US president said he will not host Netanyahu in the near-term amid reports that the Israeli leader has long sought an official White House visit.





Critics of the judicial reform package pursued by Netanyahu have said it would lead to the destruction of Israel's system of checks and balances, allowing the government to handpick judges and would had the country's parliament the authority to override many Supreme Court decisions.





Israel's opposition has hailed Biden's comments as a "wake-up call" for the country's government.





"Damaging relations with the United States, our best friend and our most important ally, is a strategic attack. The Prime Minister must guide his negotiating teams regarding the legislation, act quickly to correct the situation and preserve the Israeli democracy that is at the basis of these values,” Benny Gantz, a former defense minister and military chief who leads Israel's opposition, said.



