|
News

US military aircraft’s transit via Taiwan Strait angers China

Beijing links US Navy P-8A Poseidon transit through Taiwan Strait with China's sovereignty, security and regional peace and stability

09:27 - 14/07/2023 Cuma
AA
File Photo
File Photo

A US Navy aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait on Thursday to “demonstrate” Washington’s “commitment to a free and open” Indo-Pacific, a move slammed by China.

US military’s 7th Fleet, deployed for operations in the Asia-Pacific, said in a statement that the US Navy P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in “international airspace” on Thursday.

“By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,” the statement said.

China has often objected to the passage of US military planes and ships through the Taiwan Strait which divided the mainland from the island nation of Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan a "breakaway province."

"The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command have tracked and monitored the US aircraft in the whole course, and handled it in line with laws and regulations," said Senior Col. Shi Yi, spokesman for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command.

However, the US Army’s 7th Fleet said: “The aircraft's transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Washington refers to its policy regarding the wider Asia-Pacific region as Indo-Pacific.

“The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the 7th Fleet.

Shi stressed that the troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command remain "on high alert at all times to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security and regional peace and stability."

The US Navy aircraft’s voyage over Taiwan Strait comes as Taiwan detected 33 Chinese aircraft and nine vessels on Thursday.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 24 of the detected aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest and southeast air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Beijing neither recognizes the median line nor ADIZ.

The island nation, which has insisted on its independence since 1949, is set to hold Han Kuang annual military exercise from July 24 to 28.

#Taiwan Strait
#US
#Beijing
#airstrikes
7 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Türkiye evacuates over 1,300 Turkish, Turkish Cypriot nationals from Gaza